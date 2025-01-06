New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Uttarakhand authorities in a plea alleging an illegal industrial plant near river Ganga in Haridwar.

The green body was hearing a plea claiming that Ircon International Ltd had established a hot-mix plant within 200 meters of the River Ganga in Kankhal, Haridwar.

In an order dated January 2, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the submissions of the petitioner's counsel, as per which, any construction was not permissible within 200 metres of river Gang as it fell under the river's flood plain.

"Issue notice to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit," the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said.

The respondents in the matter are the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, the state's irrigation department, Ircon International, Uttar Pradesh's department of irrigation and water resources and the district magistrate concerned.

The matter has been posted on April 22 for further proceedings.

