Elon Musk-run SpaceX has reportedly invited skilled and responsible security researchers to test the safety of its satellite internet service, Starlink. The company is offering rewards of up to USD 25,000 for those who can successfully hack into the system. SpaceX’s bug bounty program encourages researchers to test Starlink for potential security issues. As per a report of Teslarati, researchers have already found 43 vulnerabilities in Starlink’s network. Each discovery has been rewarded, with payouts ranging from USD 100 to USD 25,000, depending on the severity of the issue. In the last three months, the average payout given to researchers has been USD 913.75. SpaceX Achieves New Record: Elon Musk Announces 27th Launch and Landing of Orbital-Class Falcon 9 Rocket Set New Milestone.

