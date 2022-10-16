New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday attended a programme organised by 'Maruti Veer Jawan Trust' to support the families of soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"Attended a programme organised by 'Maruti Veer Jawan Trust' to support the families of India's bravehearts. The Govt. is committed to the welfare of the families of our soldiers and we are leaving no stone unturned to strengthen that support system", Rajnath tweeted.

Rajnath Singh urged the citizens to contribute to nation-building by transcending sectarian barriers and imbibing the qualities of national pride and patriotism, found in abundance in every Indian soldier and freedom fighter.

He said, "the Armed Forces personnel, rising above the barriers of region, religion, caste and language, serve the motherland selflessly and protect the people from different threats, the same way our revolutionary freedom fighters laid down their lives for India's independence".

"It is the duty of every citizen to carry forward the ideals and resolutions of our freedom fighters & soldiers; protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of our nation and play their part in building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant 'New India'," said Rajnath Singh, while paying homage to the gallant freedom fighters and Armed Forces personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the Nation.

Terming the support to the family members of the fallen heroes as a national responsibility, the Defence Minister asserted that the Government is committed to the welfare of the next of Kin of the serving as well as retired personnel. He described the family as the biggest strength and support system of a soldier and said that the Government is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen that support system.

"During my stint as the Home Minister, 'Bharat Ke Veer' fund was one of the major decisions taken to support the families of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawans and officers. Recently, the Ministry of Defence launched 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' website to enable people to contribute more to Armed Forces Battle Casualties Fund," he said.

Rajnath Singh stressed that bolstering the security apparatus of the country by equipping the Armed Forces with indigenous state-of-the-art weapons/equipment is the Government's top priority and the induction of 'Made in India' ships and other equipment reflects the resolve of soon achieve complete 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.

He said, "strict vigil is being maintained at the borders and the Nation is ready to deal with all challenges. He maintained that "India is a peace-loving nation which has never tried to hurt any country, but if any attempt is made to disrupt peace and harmony in the country, a befitting reply will be given."

Singh commended the Armed Forces for always protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country by responding to threats such as wars and cross-border terror activities with courage and promptness.

"Therefore, it is the moral responsibility of the citizens to come forward and support the soldiers & their families in the same way they fulfil their duties of protecting the nation," he said. Earlier on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' website to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) and appealed to the people to contribute generously to the fund.

"Launched the 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' website for contribution to Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund. I appeal to everyone to contribute generously to this fund and support the families of India's Bravehearts. It is our moral duty to support them," Rajnath tweeted.

According to a statement by the Defence Ministry, AFBCWF is a Tri-Service fund, which is utilised to grant immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers/sailors/airmen who lay down their lives or are grievously injured in active military operations.

"The website (www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in) will enable people to contribute online directly to the fund. A certificate of online contribution can also be downloaded," it said.

The launch event was organised at the National War Memorial Complex in New Delhi on Friday.

In his address, Singh paid tributes to the valiant soldiers of the Armed Forces whose sacrifice and unwavering commitment keep the country safe from those who try to cast an evil eye.

"Names of great personalities like Maharana Pratap, Veer Shivaji, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and Ashfaqullah Khan will be etched in our hearts forever. Their sacrifices continue to be an inspiration for all. It is our Armed Forces who are at the core preserving our freedom," he said.

"Therefore, it is the moral responsibility of the citizens to come forward and support the soldiers & their families in the same way they fulfil their duties of protecting the nation," he said. (ANI)

