Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): A major fire broke out in Kishtwar on Wednesday, damaging six residential houses and leaving seven people injured, officials said.

Medical Superintendent Yudhveer Singh said the injured were admitted to the District Hospital, with four in critical condition later shifted to Government Medical College Doda.

Also Read | Google Maps Glitch in Rajasthan: Car Follows Google Maps, Gets Stuck on Dilapidated Bridge and Swept Away Into Banas River.

Speaking to ANI, Yudhveer Singh said, "Eight injured in the fire incident were brought to District Hospital, Kishtwar. Four among them who are critically injured have been shifted to Government Medical College Doda..."

Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar called the incident "unfortunate" and said authorities have now brought the fire under control.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Reiterates India's Support for Resolution in Russia-Ukraine Conflict With Finnish President; Alexander Stubb Backs India-EU FTA.

"It is a very unfortunate incident that around six houses caught fire in Kishtwar. About seven people have been injured and have been admitted to the hospital. The fire has now been brought under control," Parihar said.

Further details on the incident are still awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)