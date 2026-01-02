HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Dera Sacha Sauda Chief, Granted 40-Day Parole Again; Set for 15th Release From Jail Since 2017

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): The Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local residents are continuously working to control and extinguish the remaining fire, which erupted in Dachhan's Thachna village last night.

The fire engulfed several houses during the late hours of Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Grants Wife Legal Guardianship of Husband After Massive Brain Haemorrhage Leaves Him in Vegetative State.

The Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local residents are continuously working to control and extinguish the remaining fire.

Earlier, the district administration rushed fire service teams to the spot and has been in constant coordination with the Army and Police since receiving the information.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: Will Junior Employees or Senior Officers Gain More From January 2026?.

Two Naib Tehsildars were deputed to the spot, and LPG cylinders have been safely removed from nearby houses to prevent further damage, the officials said.

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and BJP Leader Sunil Sharma, on Thursday night, said that the fire ignited in a big house and spread throughout the village.

"The houses in the Thachna village in Dachhan are congestidly built. A fire broke out in a big house and spread through the entire village. At least 5-6 houses have been completely engulfed in the blaze. People are manually trying to extinguish the fire. We are trying to control the fire in the house where it started," he said.

The locals, along with the rescue teams, are trying to put out the blaze with relief operations underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)