Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 28 (ANI): Border Security Forces conducted a free medical camp under the Civic action programme in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, a statement said.

The camp was held at Dabpal Government High School on January 27.

They said that around 450 people from different villages like Dabpal, Ringbala, Khanbasti, Katwar, and Dudhi availed of the treatment and medicines.

Before starting the camp, Jagir Chand, Commandant 127 Bn BSF, addressed the gathering. During his speech, he talked about the benefits of medical camps, the need to stay away from drugs, and the selection of students for the Bharat Darsan Tour, it said.

Officers and troops of 127 battalion of BSF were present on the occasion. (ANI)

