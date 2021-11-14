Pooch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday organized a medical cum COVID-19 vaccination camp in the border areas of Poonch district's Mankot in Mendher.

A large number of people participated in the camp for free medical check-up. Free medicines were also provided to the patients.

The people of this far-flung border belt thanked the Indian Army for the medical cum vaccination camp.

Taleem Akhater, a local said, "We are really thankful to the Indian Army for organizing this camp. It is a good initiative as check-up and medicines are provided free of cost."

Dr. Gazala, a medical practitioner who was attending to people at the medical camp said that camps like this are good initiatives for poor people.

"In order to provide medical facilities to the poor, more such camps should be organised," Dr Gazala said.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, another local said that the camp was need of the hour as poor people living in the border region cannot afford medical facilities.

"I thank Indian Army's Mendher Gunners for providing free medical facilities to the poor. More such camps should happen so that problems faced by poor people can be resolved," Ahmed said. (ANI)

