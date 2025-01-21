Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): Multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, as the nation prepares to celebrate Republic Day on January 26, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Security forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents, the officer added.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

On security arrangements for Republic Day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, told ANI,"The function on 26th January holds great importance, especially in Kashmir valley and for this, Jammu and Kashmir police have done security-related work in its various districts so that the entire security force remains on alert."

"In the Srinagar district also, there is a big function on 26th January in which there is a parade and the general public participates in it," he mentioned.

Also Read | Rinku Singh To Marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, Engagement Ceremony To Be Held in Lucknow.

The top cop also stated that security has been tightened in the areas surrounding Srinagar.

"In this regard, multi-tier security arrangements have been made here as well and the security arrangements in the city of Srinagar and the surrounding areas have been made more robust and tight...," the officer added.

Meanwhile, the Republic Day Parade 2025 is all set to be a spectacular celebration of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special focus on 75 years of the enactment of the Indian Constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

On 26th January 2025, the Republic Day Parade will start in the morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS.

The parade will begin with a unique cultural performance, where 300 cultural artists will play musical instruments from different parts of the country. This will be followed by the march past the contingents of the Indian Armed Forces and the Indonesian contingent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)