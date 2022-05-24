Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday paid rich tributes to policeman Saifullah Qadri, who was shot dead by a terrorist today in Srinagar's Soura.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar condemned the attack and assured to neutralise the terrorist involved.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Nomination Process for Upcoming Polls Begins in Rajasthan.

"Terrorists have crossed every limit of humanity, they also fired at his nine-year-old daughter who got injured. I assure you that we'll neutralize whoever terrorist is involved," Kumar said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of policeman Saifullah Qadri in a terror attack in Srinagar's Soura, and assured action against the culprits.

Also Read | MPBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education To Release Class 12 Result on May 26; Check Details Here.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha paid tributes to the slain policeman and said that Qadri's service to the nation and sacrifice will always be remembered.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Soura, Srinagar. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. I salute the martyr Policeman Saifullah Qadri. His service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered," he tweeted.

Qadri sustained critical bullet injuries after terrorists fired at him earlier in the day. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The policeman's 9-year-old daughter also sustained injuries in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)