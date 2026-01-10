Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday launched a joint search operation after an arms and ammunition consignment was recovered from the border village of Paloora in Samba district.

The consignment included a made-in-China 9mm pistol with two magazines, a Glock 9mm pistol with one magazine and one Chinese hand grenade with marking SPL HGR 84.

Also Read | Ayodhya Bans Online Delivery of Non-Vegetarian Food Within 15 KM of Ram Temple to Preserve Religious Sanctity.

According to police, a total of sixteen 9mm live rounds were also recovered from the packet.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | UP RTE Admission 2026-27: Uttar Pradesh Government Revamps Online Process, Strengthens Aadhaar Verification to Curb Fraud.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)