Amaravati/Panaji (Andhra Pradesh/Goa) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant have expressed shock and grief over the Air India Express aircraft mishap which took place at Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday evening.

Both the Chief Ministers extended their deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy and also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Shocked to learn about the terrible accident of Air India flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Praying for the well being of all passengers. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy," Sawant tweeted.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock and grief over the Air India Express aircraft mishap at Kozhikode, airport runway. Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members, the Chief Minister wished for a speedy recovery of the injured," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

At least 16 people have lost their lives in the Air India Express flight crash landing incident, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Air India Express Dubai - Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, overshot during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode at 7:41 pm on Friday. Air India Express spokesperson told ANI that 174 passengers, 10 infants and two pilots and four crew members were on board. (ANI)

