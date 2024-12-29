Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur, praised the Centre for approving several key projects for the state at an accelerated pace, highlighting the upcoming 4 to 4.2-kilometer tunnel at Jalori Jot, which he believes will significantly benefit residents and boost tourism in the region.

"The central government is continuously approving many projects for Himachal Pradesh at a fast pace. The length of the tunnel at Jalori Jot will be 4 to 4.2 kilometres. This project will not only benefit the locals but will also boost tourism in Himachal Pradesh," Thakur told ANI.

He also added, "I am fully confident that the state government will also extend its cooperation."

The Himachal Pradesh LoP also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on December 24 reviewed the progress of various projects of the Energy Department and said that the state government has been working diligently to harness more and more green energy in the state.

He said that one MW Green Hydrogen Project was being built at Nalagarh in Solan district. A 32 MW Solar Power Project at Pekhubela in the Una district was commissioned in a record six months while two more such projects are under construction in the Una district as well which will be dedicated shortly, an official release had said.

Sukhu had said the state government was considering promoting hydropower tourism in the state to offer self-employment and employment opportunities to the local youth. He had said that a policy would be formulated in this regard and training would be imparted to power project developers through the Department of Energy. (ANI)

