Dhanbad, November 14: Three people lost their lives after a fire broke out at a shop in Dhanbad's Kendua market on Monday night. The fire spread so fast that it engulfed the shop owner's house located on the upper floor due to which three members of the family died, while half a dozen people were injured, informed a fire official. Ranchi Bus Fire Video: Four Parked Buses Catch Fire at Inter-State Bus Terminus in Khadgarha, No Casualty Reported

The injured were taken to Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and hospital in Dhanbad for treatment. Two fire tenders reached the incident site and doused the fire. "The big fire engine could not reach the spot due to the narrow road. After which the small fire engine was somehow taken near the incident site," informed the fire official. Jharkhand Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Hazra Hospital Due to Short Circuit in Dhanbad; Two Doctors Among Six Killed (Watch Video)

Fire Breaks out in Dhanbad Market

In the tragic incident, shopkeeper Subhash Gupta's 23-year-old sister Priyanka Gupta, 70-year-old mother Uma Devi and 5-year-old daughter Mauli Gupta lost their lives, while other family members, including Subhash Gupta, his wife, his two-year-old son and elderly father, have been injured, informed a resident of the Kendua market. Local people who were trying to douse the fire have also been injured in the incident. Three to four other neighbouring shops were also affected by the fire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)