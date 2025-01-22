Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], January 22 (ANI): The security forces neutralised two Naxals, one being an area commander, early Wednesday in Jharkhand's Bokaro district.

The Jharkhand Police, in collaboration with the 209 CoBRA battalion and armed with precise intelligence from the Intelligence Bureau and local authorities, successfully executed a decisive operation that resulted in the recovery of three firearms.

This cache included one AK-47 and two INSAS rifles, underscoring the effectiveness of our strategic efforts in maintaining security.

The preliminary investigations have identified the deceased Naxalites as Shanti, an area commander from Chatro village under the Khukhra police station in Giridih district, and Manoj from Dhavatar village under the Pirtand police station in the same Jharkhand district.

Officials stated that further verification of their identities is ongoing.

The operation demonstrates the ongoing initiatives of security forces to address Naxalite activities within the region. Authorities are currently analyzing the recovered weapons and are in the process of gathering additional intelligence.

The operational success comes a day after at least 20 Naxalites including a Naxal, who had a bounty of Rs 1 crore, were killed in a joint operation conducted by Chhattisgarh Police at Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

Senior leader Jayam Reddy alias Chalpati was shot dead in the operation which was carried out by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA from Chhattisgarh and Special Operation Group (SOG). AK 47, SLR, INSAS and other automatic weapons were recovered in the operation.

Security forces have started operations against Naxalites as Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026.

Earlier, on January 12, five Naxalites, including two women, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district National Park area. Several weapons, including an SLR rifle, a 12-bore rifle, a BGL launcher, and explosives, along with Maoist literature, were recovered during the operation. (ANI)

