Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Three army jawans, who were injured during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, succumbed to their injuries, officials said.

"The three injured jawans succumbed to their injuries. Search operations are ongoing," the Army said in a statement.

The jawans were undergoing treatment at a hospital, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Friday.

Earlier in the day, officials said the encounter broke out in the high reaches of the Halan forest area in Kulgam district.

"Army and Kulgam Police are carrying out the operation. Three jawans were injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment," an official said earlier.

Earlier, on Friday, the Kashmir Zone Police informed that the encounter had broken out in the Halan forest area of Kulgam district, adding that the Army and Kulgam Police were on the job.

"An encounter has started at high reaches of Halan forest area of #Kulgam district. Army & Kulgam Police are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police stated earlier in a tweet. (ANI)

