Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir)[India],December 31(ANI): As the plains experience a severe cold wave, a significant number of vultures have been spotted in the Samroli area along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur. The influx of these birds of prey brought joy to the Wildlife Department on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Mahesh Abrol, (Wildlife range officer), said, ""This is a yearly phenomenon. When the temperature drops significantly in the plains, vultures tend to migrate to the hills. Their presence indicates a healthy ecosystem and is a positive sign for biodiversity."

Also Read | Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Father-Son Duo Shoot Stray Dog ‘Wolfy’ With Air Gun in Lokhandwala for Barking Continuously, Detained by Police.

Abrol further added," The annual migration of vultures to hilly regions like Udhampur is a common occurrence during harsh winters. The birds are believed to be seeking warmer temperatures and a more abundant food supply in these areas."

Earlier on December 18, the Hokersar wetland, located in Srinagar, became a sanctuary for numerous migratory birds, attracting people and tourists alike. Many birds from outside countries arrive here during the winter, making the wetland a popular destination.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, December 31: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, ITC and EaseMyTrip Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday, Know Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on December 31.

These wetlands serve as vital stopover points for birds travelling along the Central Asian Flyway, offering food, shelter, and breeding grounds. The rich flora and diverse water bodies make Hokersar an ideal refuge for these avian travellers.

As winter sets in, Hokersar welcomes an impressive array of migratory birds. Species such as the Siberian crane, bar-headed goose, and various ducks flock to the wetland, creating a breathtaking display of nature's beauty.

The sight of flocks flying in formation against the backdrop of the stunning Himalayan landscape is truly magnificent. Birdwatchers can observe these birds in their natural habitat, where they feed, breed, and rest before continuing their long journeys.

Conservation groups and local authorities are increasingly collaborating to protect Hokersar from environmental threats such as pollution and encroachment. Efforts to restore the wetland's natural habitat ensure that it remains a haven for migratory birds for generations to come.

These initiatives include habitat restoration and proactive water management measures, which are important for maintaining the wetland's ecological health. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)