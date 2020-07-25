Thane, July 25: Kalyan-Dombivali contributed over a quarter of the 1,649 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district on Saturday, taking the latter's overall infection count to 77,095, an official said. The district witnessed 40 deaths during the day, taking the toll to 2,115, he added. Also Read | Total Lockdown in Tripura From July 27 to 30, Door to Door Screenings For COVID-19 Cases.

"Kalyan Dombivali reported 434 cases today, the highest in the district, and its COVID-19 count now stands at 18,165. Thane city's cases rose by 302 to reach 17,446 while Navi Mumbai added 323 cases to touch 13,230," the official informed.

He said the recovery rate in the district improved to 66.33 per cent from 65.44 per cent on Friday, while the mortality rate stood at 2.74 per cent.

"Ambernath has the best recovery rate at 80.12 per cent while Bhiwandi has the worst mortality rate at 5.38 per cent," he said. Neighbouring Palghar added 279 cases on Saturday, its count now reaching 13,531, while three deaths increased the toll to 259.

