Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R Ashok on Wednesday expressed his disapproval over the proposal to rename a famous road in Karnataka's Mysuru after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, he said that Siddaramaiah should choose any other road which has been newly constructed to put his name.

"It is a wrong thing. The road is already named KRS Road (Krishna Raja Road). Renaming the road and changing its name once again is not good. If he wants to put his name, Siddaramaiah can choose other roads or any newly constructed road. The KRS road is named after a great personality. This is why I say that this decision is wrong," Ashok told reporters.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Massive Personal Milestone; Equals Joint-Highest Test Bowling Ratings for India Alongside Retired Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Janata Dal (Secular) recently condemned the Mysuru City Corporation's proposal to rename a road after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"The decision of the Mysore Metropolitan Corporation to name the KRS Road in the historic city of Mysore as 'Siddaramaiah Arogya Marg' is condemnable," JD(S) posted on X.

Also Read | BJP Slams Aam Aadmi Party After 2 Departments of Delhi Government Deny Existence of Mahila Samman Yojana, Sanjeevani Yojana Schemes, Calls It 'Massive Fraud'.

This comes after the Mysuru City Corporation proposed the famous KRS road be renamed "Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga." The KRS road stretches from the city to popular attractions outside city limits. Raising strong objections against the proposal, JD(S) said that the Chief Minister was accused number one in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and was facing a Lokayukta probe.

"The accused A1 Siddaramaiah, who illegally obtained a site in MUDA and cheated, is facing trial in the court and Lokayukta," the Karnataka's opposition party said, adding that there was no elected board in the city's Corporation.

"There is no elected board in the Mysore Metropolitan Corporation. The officials appointed by the Congress government have decided to name the road after Siddaramaiah to repay their debt," JD(S) said.

The opposition party further said that renaming the KRS road after CM Siddaramaiah was an "insult" to the entire state. "Naming a road after the Chief Minister is a betrayal and insult not only to the historic city of Mysore but to the entire state," JD(S) added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)