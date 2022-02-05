Mangaluru, February 5: A man who allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus during a Muslim wedding ceremony by dressing up as a Hindu deity has been arrested, Dakshina Kannada district police said. The man, identified as Umarullal Basith was arrested from the Cochin International Airport in Kerala from where he was attempting to flee abroad, Police said.

Basith had dressed up like Hindu deity Koragajja at his wedding on January 6 this year, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Baghwan said. Bashith was seen wearing a cap made of an areca nut plant and dressed up like Koragajja-a demigod revered in Tulu Nadu in a video that went viral on social media. The accused along with his friends were seen dancing in a video during the marriage procession. Karnataka Govt Eases COVID-19 Restrictions; Gyms, Cinema Halls, Swimming, Yoga Centres Allowed To Operate With 100% Capacity.

Muslim and Hindu leaders had condemned the act. Following this, on January 7, a police complaint was registered against Basith and his friends. Basith had later in a video had also apologized for his action.

