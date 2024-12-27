New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Friday thanked the Delhi High Court for taking suo moto cognisance for the implementation of PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme and hit out at Aam Aadmi Party and alleged that Arvind Kejriwal has deprived the people of the state from the scheme due to political vendetta.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Government to sign an MoU with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by January 5, 2025, for the implementation of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) in the national capital.

Swaraj said, "I thank the Delhi High Court for taking suo moto cognisance and giving an order on December 24 where it has directed that 'PM-ABHIM' scheme MOU has to be signed by AAP with the Centre by January 5. Modi government has allocated 2,406.77 crores to AAP for upgradation of health infrastructure in Delhi. AAP government is doing anti-development activities. Arvind Kejriwal has deprived the people of Delhi of the 'PM-ABHIM' scheme due to the politics of hatred."

"Where AAP is becoming anti-development, there the High Court plays the role of a well-wisher of the people. The Delhi government has not started any scheme named Sanjeevani. These are only unauthorized people of political parties who are taking your data. Today, only Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana applies to senior citizens. Under which all senior citizens above 70 years of age get free treatment of Rs 5 lakh annually. The way Delhi HC has given order to implement PM-ABHIM scheme, I would urge AAP to implement Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana too so that people of Delhi are not deprived of the welfare scheme," she added.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora recently reviewed a suo motu petition along with other related petitions addressing health infrastructure issues.

Over the years, the court has issued multiple directives to the Delhi government to implement the recommendations of the Dr Sarin Committee, which aims to improve and streamline the city's healthcare system. (ANI)

