Palakkad (Kerala) [India], December 12 (ANI): Four school students died while one got injured after a cement lorry ran over them in the Kalladikkode area of Palakkad district in Kerala on Thursday.

According to the Kerala Chief Minister's office, the lorry was carrying cement towards the Mannarkad side when the accident happened.

"The government will work in coordination to provide emergency treatment to all the injured. The accident will be investigated in detail and necessary steps will be taken," the CMO said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

