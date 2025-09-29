Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 29 (ANI): Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) joined forces on Monday to pass a unanimous resolution in the Assembly opposing the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s move to conduct a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution in the House. The Opposition extended its support, and the resolution was passed after incorporating their suggestions. The Chief Minister accepted two amendments proposed by MLA N. Shamsudheen, while the Speaker rejected the remaining amendments.

Also Read | Panipat Shocker: Class 2 Student Tied Upside Down to Window and Thrashed by Bus Driver, Principal of Srijan Public School; Both Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The resolution expressed serious concern that the SIR exercise could become a backdoor attempt to implement the National Population Register. Citing the process conducted in Bihar, it warned that arbitrary deletions from the voters' list reflected a "politics of exclusion" that could be extended nationwide.

"The SIR, which requires long-term preparation and wide consultation, is being rushed through in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, all states on the threshold of elections. Such haste casts a shadow of doubt over the Election Commission's intentions," the resolution stated.

Also Read | ‘Day a Woman Can Walk Freely on the Road at Night...’: Karnataka High Court Cites Mahatma Gandhi and Manusmriti, Denies Bail to Man in Rape Case.

By presenting the resolution, CM Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that Kerala is set to hold local body elections soon, followed by Assembly polls. In this context, conducting the SIR was described as "malicious." It also noted that the current revision is based on the 2002 intensive revision, which it termed "unscientific."

Highlighting concerns over SIR norms, the resolution said that those born after 1987 are being asked to provide either parent's citizenship documents, while those born after 2003 must produce both parents' documents to register as voters. Such conditions, it said, amount to a violation of the universal adult franchise guaranteed under Article 326 of the Constitution.

Experts warn that marginalised groups, including minorities, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, and the poor, are most vulnerable to being disenfranchised by these rules. The Assembly also emphasised the need to protect the voting rights of expatriates.

The resolution further alleged that the SIR could be misused to advance the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which it said "communalises citizenship" and poses a threat to democracy.

In conclusion, the Assembly demanded that the Election Commission withdraw from such measures and instead carry out a transparent and fair update of the electoral rolls. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)