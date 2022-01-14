Kottayam (Kerala) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Kottayam court on Friday acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case.

The complaint was filed by a nun wherein she alleged that she was raped 13 times by Mulakkal from 2014 and 2016 when was a bishop in the Missionaries of Jesus, Jalandhar diocese.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Nominations for First Phase Begins Today Under Strict COVID-19 Guidelines.

The complaint was filed on June 27, 2018, and Franco Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 on charges 7 IPC sections including rape. He is currently out on bail. The prosecution had examined 39 witnesses in the case.

The trial in the case began in November 2019. After three long years, it was finally completed on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Also Read | AGS Transact Technologies Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 166-175 per Share.

It was an in-camera trial- the media was prohibited from reporting details about it upon Mulakkal's counsel's request. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)