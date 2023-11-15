Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], November 15 (ANI): Nedumbassery Police has arrested a group of men for allegedly kidnapping and robbing one person of gold here, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shaheed (24), Swaralal (36), Anees (34), Suji (33), Rajilraj (30), Srikanth (32), Savad (23), all natives of Kannur.

Also Read | Punjab Declares Red Alert in All Districts To Minimise Stubble Burning Amid Air Pollution.

As per officials, the group of men kidnapped Niyas, a native of Guruvayur, who had landed at Nedumbassery airport on an Emirates flight and robbed him of three pieces of 'smuggled' gold in the form of capsules.

A special police team led by District Police Chief Rural SP Vivek Kumar has strategically arrested a gang of gold smugglers from the airport who regularly kidnap gold smugglers from abroad.

Also Read | Indian Team Enters Cricket World Cup Final ‘Like a Boss’, Says Amit Shah After Win Against New Zealand in WC Semi-Final.

The arrested persons are accused in criminal cases including Explosives and Arms Act in Kannur district.

Rajil Raj is an accused in the Shuhaib murder case under Mattannur station and in the Vineesh murder case under Muzhakkunn police station. The two cars used in the kidnapping were also taken into custody.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)