Bhopal, Jan 8 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Babasaheb Ambedkar's birthplace Mhow in Madhya Pradesh on January 26 to participate in a Samvidhan rally, the party said on Wednesday.

Congress is organising the "Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan" rally in Mhow in Indore district and constituted various committees for preparations, a party release stated.

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will attend the rally on January 26, the Congress said.

A meeting of organising committees will be held on January 10 at the state Congress office in Bhopal.

