Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday promised to take stringent action against the accused in connection with the alleged 'Pro-Pak' sloganering made at the Vidhana Soudha Bhavan, after the declaration of Rajya Sabha poll results on Monday.

Parameshwara said that the state government would take stringent action against the accused involved in the incident, if the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) report, which is inspecting the footage of the incident, confirmed it to be true.

Also Read | Infanticide in Karnataka: Father Kills Seven-Month-Old Daughter by Banging Her Against Wall for Crying in Dharwad.

"CM Siddaramiah and I have made it clear, we are committed to bringing responsible persons to books. We have collected five-six voice samples of those who were present there; we have sent all the clippings which are being played on the TV channels for FSL," said the Karnataka Home Minister.

"We are waiting for the report. We'll take stringent action if something is found," he added.

Also Read | Financial Intelligence Unit-India Slaps Rs 5.49 Crore Penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for Violations of Money Laundering Prevention Rules.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' outside the Vidhana Soudha, after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The police, accordingly, registered a case against the alleged sloganeering on Monday. Later on Thursday, a supporter of Congress's Hussain was detained in this connection, said the police.

According to Byadagi police, the person who was detained has been identified as Mohmad Shafi Nashipudi, a trader.

"Mohmad Shafi Nashipudi, a trader and supporter of Syed Naseer Hussain was detained by Byadagi town police," the police said.

The police said that Mohmad Shafi was present in Vidhana Soudha with Syed Nasser Hussain.

Shafi's voice sample was taken to analyse the voice in the alleged pro-Pakistan slogan video, they added.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs staged a protest in Vidhana Soudha demanding action on the alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised by supporters of Syed Naseer Hussain outside Karnataka Assembly.

However, on Wednesday, Syed Naseer Hussain dismissed the BJP's allegation that his supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

"I can understand the frustration of the BJP. They have lost badly despite both parties (BJP-JDS) coming together and trying every trick in the book to get an extra Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka," Hussain told ANI.

"Had I heard that, I would have sent him to jail. I come from a freedom fighter's family. I represent a party that has fought and brought freedom to this country," Hussain said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)