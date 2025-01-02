Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 2 (ANI): BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) called upon party cadres to intensify their fight against the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of misgovernance and corruption.

In a New Year message, KTR lauded the year-long efforts of party workers in exposing the failures of the Congress regime and pledged to continue the struggle until justice for the people is achieved.

Also Read | Tigress Zeenat, That Terrorsied Villagers in West Bengal and Jharkhand, Brought Back to Odisha After Three Weeks; Official Says 'Big Cat in Good Health' (Watch Video).

Addressing the cadre as "Gulabi (pink ) soldiers," KTR said, "The relentless spirit you have displayed over the past year has strengthened the party and inspired the leadership. Your unwavering efforts are the backbone of our movement to protect Telangana's interests."

Referring to key protests led by the party, KTR highlighted the "corruption in musi project" and the "Lagacharla farmers Struggle," which he said showcased the party's commitment to people of Telangana. He also pointed out how the party's protests led to the reversal of a Rs 100 crore Adani-linked project and compelled the government to abandon plans for an ethanol factory in Nirmal.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Maharashtra Govt Makes Reading of Constitution Mandatory in Schools on January 26 Amid Verbal Spat Over Samvidhan Between Mahyuti and Opposition Parties in State.

"The Congress regime's policies are rooted in deception. Despite wrongful cases and oppression, you have stood firm. Your resolve is historic and extraordinary," KTR remarked.

He emphasized the need for unity and coordination within the party to counter Congress' alleged "divisive politics." KTR also reiterated the BRS slogan, "Telangana First," urging cadres to expose and resist what he described as the Congress' betrayal at every step.

"Together, we will protect Telangana's self-respect and secure its future," he concluded, extending New Year greetings to all party workers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)