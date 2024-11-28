Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday virtually addressed the closing ceremony of the 'Third Kumbh Conclave' organised in Prayagraj, highlighting that the Kumbh Conclave serves as an influential platform to showcase the values of Indian Sanatan culture, civilization, and spirituality on a global scale, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office.CM Dhami expressed his gratitude to the "India Think Council" for organising the conclave and emphasised that this land of Triveni, the confluence of holy rivers like Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, is not only sacred but also represents Sanatan culture, faith and spiritual traditions, added the statement.

He added that Sanatan Dharma is more than a way of worship; it is a way of life that embodies the welfare of all living beings. The culture is rooted in the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," the belief that the world is one family.

The Kumbh Mela symbolises this ideology, where lakhs of people from the country and all around the world gather to bathe in the confluence without any discrimination and attain spiritual peace. Through the Khumbh, we pass on our rich cultural heritage to our future generations, CM said.

CM Dhami also pointed out that people from all over the world come and visit the Kumbh to learn and understand the secrets of Indian culture, yoga, Ayurveda and spirituality, all of which promote India's cultural values. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new ecosystem is also being developed with the basic mantra of "Development as well as Heritage", read the state from CMO further.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also highlighted several key achievements under PM Modi's leadership, including the reconstruction of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the development of Mahakal Lok, and the giving international recognition to yoga. CM Dhami also mentioned that Kumbh has been granted the status of UNESCO's (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) intangible cultural heritage.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant steps have been taken to develop pilgrimage sites, leading to transformative changes in the country.

It is worth noting that the upcoming Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, is scheduled to commence on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagaj. The Maha Kumbh is expected to be a milestone in the promotion of Indian culture. (ANI)

