Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): The special arrangements for Maha Kumbh devotees, including a floating self-propelled jetty for VIP bathing experience away from the crowd at Sangam have been set up this time to provide a seamless spiritual experience.

The self-propelled jetty is developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

Also Read | Security Lapse in Odisha: Drone Accidentally Crashes Close to CM Mohan Charan Majhi During Jharsuguda Visit (Watch Video).

Prof Ranadev Datta of IIT Kharagpur said the government is making special arrangements for devotees at the Maha Kumbh.

"This time on the occasion of Maha Kumbh, the government is going to make some different arrangements for the devotees. If the devotees bathing in Sangam want to take a VIP bath away from the crowd then a floating self-propelled jetty is being constructed for them. Das & Kumar Company of Varanasi has been given the responsibility of building the VVIP jetty. This work is going on at a fast pace in Arail," he said.

Also Read | IPO Time Table: Second Week of New Year 2025 Set To Be Busy As 7 Public Issues To Hit Dalal Street, 6 Listings on Investors' Radar; Check Key Details.

Yash Agarwal, from Varanasi's Das & Kumar Company, highlighted innovative floating solutions for the Kumbh Mela, featuring comfortable seating, dedicated changing rooms, solar lighting & secure bathing areas, enhancing the overall experience for devotees.

"We specialize in designing floating jetties and pontoons. For the Kumbh Mela, we've created a comprehensive floating solution, featuring deep-water barricading, floating jetties, and change room jetties. Our innovative jetty system allows for comfortable seating and travel, providing a unique experience. The floating lounge on the jetty offers ample space for 4-5 people to sit comfortably. Additional amenities include dedicated changing rooms with mirrors, solar lighting for nighttime use, and a secure bathing kund with an enclosed area and safety net, ensuring a worry-free bathing experience," he said.

The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest spiritual congregation, is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. To prevent mishaps, the district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents.

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 Crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)