Patna, October 16: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday release a campaign video slamming the incumbent Bihar government.

"For the greed of the chair, Nitish Kumar has brought Bihar into deep trouble. Having won a majority in the 2010 elections, he betrayed his allies and stabbed us in the back after winning on our own in 2015. Nitish lacks policy, rule, and morals," Lalu tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). Also Read | Ma Durga Depicted as ‘Migrant Mother WIth Her Children’ in Kolkata’s Barisha Club Durga Pujo 2020 Pandal, View Pics of Pallab Bhowmick’s Durga Idol Avatar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's Tweet

कुर्सी के लालच में नीतीश कुमार ने बिहार को गर्त में पहुँचा दिया है। 2010 के चुनाव में बहुमत प्राप्त करने के बाद सहयोगी दल के साथ विश्वासघात किया और 2015 में हमारे दम पर जीतने के बाद पीठ में छुरा घोंपा। नीतीश की कोई नीति, नियम और नियत नहीं। अब तो ये नेता भी नहीं रहा। pic.twitter.com/18NBtSxJo3 — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 16, 2020

In a campaign video picturing the landscape of Bihar, a local resident was quoted saying that, "15 years have gone by and for the sake of the chair, Bihar has gone to the dogs. Education of children, medical care for sick and employment of youth, and welfare of farmers: all of it, forsaken for the chair." Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: LIVE Deals & Offers on Smartphones, Gadgets, Electronics & More.

The video ended with the tagline (translated from Hindi), "Let us teach a lesson to those who are hungry for power and let us move towards a new direction."

This campaign video comes after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed nomination from Raghopur constituency on Wednesday. Congress, CPI, and CPM are part of the "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3, and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)