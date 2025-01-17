New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Friday issued a warrant to produce accused Amit Katyal in the land for a job money laundering case on the next date of hearing.

Katyal is lodged in Bhondsi Jail of Haryana. He is in judicial custody in a case lodged by the Gurugram Police. He is in judicial custody in Bhondsi Jail Haryana in a case lodged by the Gurugram Police. He has been charge-sheeted in the matter related to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The court listed the matter on January 31.

Meanwhile, hearing the matter, Special Judge Vishal Gogne orally asked a question to the investigation officer as to what's the status of the Prosecution sanction against public servants. SPP Manish Jain on instructions from the IO submitted that it is in the process.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday submitted some documents as per the court direction on the plea of accused persons seeking supply of documents. This matter is at the stage of scrutiny of documents. The court asked the counsel for accused persons that expedite the scrutiny of documents so that we can start arguments on framing of charges by starting of February.

The court on September 18, 2024, issued a summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav, his sons Tejaswi Yadav and other charge-sheeted accused in the Land for Job Money Laundering case. The court additionally issued a summons to Tej Pratap Yadav also.

The Court had summoned Akhileshwar Singh as well as his wife Kiran Devi. They are on bail granted by the court. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a supplementary charge sheet against 11 accused on August 6. Four of them died.

Tej Pratap Yadav was not charge sheeted by the ED but the court found sufficient material against him to issue summons. Tej Pratap Yadav was summoned for the first time in the land for job case.

The court had summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Akhileshwar Singh, Hazari Prasad Rai, Sanjay Rai, Dharmendra Singh, Kiran Devi. The court had said that ED made Akhileshwar Singh an accused but not his wife Kiran Devi. She had sold the land to Misa Bharti for the job of her son Abhishek.

The ED on August 6, filed the first supplementary charge sheet against Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav and other accused in land for job scam.

This supplementary charge sheet has the name of Lallan Chaudhary, Hazari Rai, Dharmender Kumar, Akhileshwar Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Late Lal Babu Rai, Sonmatia Devi, Late Kishun Dev Rai and Sanjay Rai.

Four accused namely Lallan Chaudhary, Lal Babu Rai, Kishun Dev Rai and Sonmatia Devi died. Proceedings against them have been abated by the court.

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Hema alongwith other accused had already been charge-sheeted by the ED in this case. In this case, Bihar's former CM Rabri Devi, and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav have been charge-sheeted along with Amit Katyal and Hridyanand Chaudhary.

On February 28, the court granted regular bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and Hridyanand Chaudhary.

On January 27, the court issued a summons to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and others accused in the Land for Job money laundering case. Amit Katyal was arrested by the ED during the investigation. Two firms namely A K Infosystem and A B Export have also been accused in this case. (ANI)

