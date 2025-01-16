New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday granted two weeks to authorities concerned to process sanction to prosecute an accused in a case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne said if the sanction is not processed by January 30, the next date, "the competent authority shall furnish a written explanation by the next date of hearing."

The judge passed the directions after the CBI informed the court that the processing of the sanction regarding accused R K Mahajan, a public servant, was at an advanced stage.

"The competent authority is directed to process the said matter by the next date as the present proceedings, which are required to be conducted on a weekly basis in terms of previous directions of the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, are delayed only awaiting the said sanction in charge sheet which was filed in July 2024... the proceedings in the case are delayed only awaiting the said sanction in charge sheet which was filed in July 2024," the judge said.

The judge had on November 26 filed before the court requisite sanctions obtained from authorities concerned to prosecute 30 accused persons in the case, while submitting that sanctions regarding the prosecution of Mahajan was still awaited.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Prasad's tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.

The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private persons.

