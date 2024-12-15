Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Decemeber 15 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government announced on Sunday that the last rites of former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan will be performed with State honours.

Elangovan, aged 75, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai after being hospitalized for a lung-related issue. He had been undergoing intensive treatment for over two weeks, according to the Tamil Nadu Congress.

Also Read | Gandhinagar Shocker: Wanting to Marry Cousin, Woman Gets Husband Killed 4 Days After Marriage in Gujarat; Arrested.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid tribute to the late leader at his residence.

The veteran leader is survived by his wife and a son. At the time of his demise, he represented the Erode (East) constituency, previously held by his late son, E Thirumahan Everaa.

Also Read | Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Bengaluru Techie's Father Pawan Kumar Modi Appeals to PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Custody of His Grandson.

Elangovan was a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu politics and the son of EVK Sampath, a founding member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Sampath later parted ways with the DMK in 1961 and joined the Congress.

Elangovan served as the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president twice, first from 2000 to 2002 and later from 2014 to 2016. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)