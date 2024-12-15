Ahmedabad, December 15: In a shocking incident, a newlywed man, Bhavik, was kidnapped and murdered in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, just four days after his marriage. Police revealed on Saturday that the crime was orchestrated by his wife, Payal, who was in love with her cousin, Kalpesh.

Bhavik, a resident of Ahmedabad, married Payal from Gandhinagar last week. On Saturday, Bhavik left to pick up Payal from her parents' house but never arrived, reported India Today. Concerned, Payal's father called Bhavik's family, who confirmed he had left long ago. During a search, Bhavik's scooter was found abandoned on the road. Eyewitnesses reported that three men, traveling in an SUV, rammed his vehicle, causing him to fall, and then kidnapped him. Gujarat Shocker: Painter Rapes Minor Girls After Luring Them With Chocolates And Biscuits in Kheda, Films Act; Police Find ‘Hundreds of Obscene Videos’ on His Phone.

Payal's family informed the police, who grew suspicious given the short duration of the marriage. Upon questioning, Payal confessed to plotting her husband's murder with Kalpesh and two accomplices. According to her confession, she called Bhavik to learn his location and shared it with Kalpesh, who intercepted him. Gujarat Shocker: 18-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies After Ragging by Seniors in GMERS Medical College; Probe Launched.

Kalpesh admitted to kidnapping Bhavik, strangling him in the SUV, and disposing of his body in the Narmada canal. Police arrested Kalpesh and his accomplices based on Payal's information.

Payal revealed that she was forced into the marriage by her parents, despite her relationship with Kalpesh. Determined to eliminate Bhavik, she conspired with Kalpesh to carry out the murder.

Police have charged the accused with murder, conspiracy, and kidnapping under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are ongoing to recover the body and gather further evidence.

