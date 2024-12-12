Latur, Dec 12 (PTI) In a thoughtful move to enhance focus and alleviate boredom during long night study sessions, a college in Maharashtra's Latur has started offering free tea and coffee to Class 12 students in its reading room.

The initiative, rolled out earlier this week, is aimed at motivating students as they prepare for their upcoming board exams, an official from the college said on Wednesday.

Recognising the challenges of long hours of focussed study, the administration of the government-aided Dayanand College of Arts introduced this refreshing break for students to create a more engaging and supportive learning environment.

Tea and coffee serve as quick energisers, helping students stay alert and focused.

"The objective is simple...to ensure our students feel comfortable and encouraged while they prepare for one of the most important exams of their academic journey," college principal Dr Shivaji Gaikwad said.

"We hope this small gesture keeps the students away from fatigue or boredom during their time in the reading room," he said.

Students have appreciated the initiative, with many of them considering it a morale booster.

"It's such a small addition, but it makes studying so much more enjoyable. It shows the college genuinely cares about us and our success," a student said.

