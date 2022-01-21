New Delhi, January 21: Drug firm Laurus Labs on Friday said it has inked a pact with Geneva-based MPP (Medicine Patient Pool) for manufacturing the oral COVID-19 antiviral medication molnupiravir.

"We are happy to sign an agreement to manufacture the oral COVID-19 antirviral medication, which is an urgent need of the hour, this is one of the most critical step towards fighting the pandemic and we are happy to contribute to the mission," Laurus Labs Founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said in a regulatory filing. Biophore India Receives Licences from MPP to Market Molnupiravir.

Molnupiravir is an orally administered ribonucleoside analog that inhibits the replication of SARS CoV2, and clinical studies have shown this drug to be active against the most common COVID-19 variants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)