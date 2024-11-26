Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): Marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday urged the people to view the Constitution not just as a book, but to make its supreme national interest as a way of life, said a press release.

Since 2015, November 26 has been celebrated annually as Constitution Day to highlight the values of India's unique Constitution, adopted on this day in 1949, under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, this year marks 75 years of the Constitution. Inspired by the Prime Minister, Constitution Day during Amrit Kaal has been celebrated across the country with the theme "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman."

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Constitution Day was celebrated in Gandhinagar, with the CM, ministers, MLAs, officials, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, and senior secretaries collectively reciting the Preamble of the Constitution.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized that if Indianness is our religion, then the Constitution is not just our scripture but also a guide for our civic duties. He highlighted that the essence of our Constitution lies in granting us the freedom to undertake any work in the public interest and that the Constitution, starting with "We the People," reflects the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", said the release.

CM Patel also paid tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for his pivotal role in drafting and adopting the Constitution, while also acknowledging the contributions of proud Gujaratis like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Kanaiyalal Munshi, and Hansaben Mehta. He noted that the Constitution marked India's first step toward sovereignty after the long period of colonial rule.

Recognizing India's diversity in languages, religions, cultures, and traditions, the Chief Minister affirmed that the Constitution's flexibility is what unites us as Indians. He remarked that it is not a rigid document but one that can adapt to the evolving needs of society. The Chief Minister, emphasizing the principles of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'--the concept that all Indians are one family--and sect neutrality as essential features of the Constitution, called on everyone to use it as the foundation for creating a 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', added the release.

On this occasion, N.K. Pathak, retired Director of the School of Law, gave a comprehensive explanation of the Indian Constitution. He highlighted how the Constitution unites every citizen of India, providing strength in times of challenges. Despite the obstacles faced post-independence, the Constitution has consistently been a unifying force for the nation. N.K. Pathak further explained that the Indian Constitution, which took approximately 2 years, 11 months, and 17 days to draft, is the longest and most detailed constitution in the world, comprising 395 articles, 22 chapters, and 12 schedules. He emphasized that the core of the Constitution lies in justice, not just rights and that it remains the most fundamental document for the nation. To ensure its accessibility, the essence of the Constitution is encapsulated in the Preamble, making it understandable to all citizens, said the release.

Ashwini Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Youth Services, Cultural Activities, and Sports Department, and Acting Principal Secretary of Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs, emphasized the importance of celebrating Constitution Day.

As a part of the Celebrations, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commenced the Samvidhan Gaurav Padyatra, leading with the slogan "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Svabhiman."

The Chief Minister, along with the Ministers, paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, by honouring his statue at Central Vista. They also launched 'Viksit Bharat Young Leader Dialogue' poster. The padayatra was joined by students from Gandhinagar's schools and colleges, NYKS employees, voluntary organizations, and local citizens, stated the release. (ANI)

