Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Locals in Bihar's Sitamarhi Express Shock, Dismay over Firing by Nepal Security Personnel

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 05:30 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Locals in Bihar's Sitamarhi Express Shock, Dismay over Firing by Nepal Security Personnel

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], June 15 (ANI): Days after one person was killed in firing on the India-Nepal border, horrified locals here expressed shock and dismay over the incident and the behaviour of Nepal security personnel.

Several residents of Jankinagar, whom ANI spoke to termed the incident as unfortunate.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls For Sensitivity While Discussing and Covering News of Suicide, Shares Guidelines.

A person who identified himself as Ajit Kumar said he was perplexed as to why Nepal Police behaved that way.

"There was no problem earlier. We don't understand what happened to Nepal Police that day. The firing is unfortunate. If this continues, how will people in the border area live?" he questioned.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets).

Kumar stated that such an incident has taken place for the first time.

"People from here go to work there in fields and vice versa. This has happened for the first time. 80 per cent people here are married in Nepal," he said.

Expressing anguish over the incident, Kumar said: "Nepal government should be ashamed."

Another person, named Nitish Kumar, said several hundred people gathered after the incident there.

An unprecedented incident of firing on Indians took place on Friday on the India-Nepal border when one person was killed after Nepal security personnel opened fire on them.

Lagan Kishore, who was detained by Nepal's security personnel yesterday after firing near the India-Nepal border, returned to Sitamarhi district of Bihar on Friday after being released by them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Bihar Nan Nepal Nepal police
You might also like
Nepal: Landslide Sweeps Houses in Parbat District, Five Dead, Three Missing
World

Nepal: Landslide Sweeps Houses in Parbat District, Five Dead, Three Missing
India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
News

India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
Nepal Parliament Passes Bill to Approve New Map Which Includes Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura Regions
World

Nepal Parliament Passes Bill to Approve New Map Which Includes Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura Regions
India-Nepal Border Firing: Bihar Man, Who Was Detained by Nepali Forces, Released, Says 'Troops Dragged Him From Indian Side'
News

India-Nepal Border Firing: Bihar Man, Who Was Detained by Nepali Forces, Released, Says 'Troops Dragged Him From Indian Side'
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar Attacks Lalu-Rabri Duo for Misgovernance, Compares it With His 15 Years of Ruling The State
Politics

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar Attacks Lalu-Rabri Duo for Misgovernance, Compares it With His 15 Years of Ruling The State
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Comments on Kalapani Region 'Inappropriate And Unacceptable'
News

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Comments on Kalapani Region 'Inappropriate And Unacceptable'
From Playing Garba to Cricket, Videos of People in Quarantine Centres Cheering Themselves With Singing and Dancing Shows Positivity in Tough Times! (Watch Viral Videos)
Viral

From Playing Garba to Cricket, Videos of People in Quarantine Centres Cheering Themselves With Singing and Dancing Shows Positivity in Tough Times! (Watch Viral Videos)
Lalu Prasad Yadav's Birthday Tomorrow to be Celebrated as 'Garib Samman Diwas', RJD to Feed Over 72,000 Poor
Politics

Lalu Prasad Yadav's Birthday Tomorrow to be Celebrated as 'Garib Samman Diwas', RJD to Feed Over 72,000 Poor
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement