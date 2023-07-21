New Delhi July 21: The two Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day on Thursday following adjournments and opposition protests over their demand for discussion on Manipur violence by suspending other business of the day and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon and later for the day. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2.30 pm before being adjourned for the day. 'Five Slaps With Slippers and Rs 500 Fine', Village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol Makes Rule to Fight Cattle Problem, Villagers Call It Bizzare.

Soon after the Lok Sabha met for the day, opposition MPs were on their feet demanding discussion on the situation in Manipur. They also raised slogans.

Defense minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre was willing to discuss situation in Manipur. He also referred to the horrific incident in which two women were paraded naked and sexual violence committed against them. “Manipur incident is a very serious matter and sensing the gravity of the situation, the PM has said that what happened in the state (viral video) has put the entire nation to shame.

A few political parties are tying to create a needless ruckus in Parliament to ensure that a discussion over Manipur can't take place," he said. "PM has said strictest action will be taken over the incident. We do want a discussion in Parliament over Manipur. I had said this in the all-party meeting and I would like to reiterate on the floor of this august House that we want a discussion on Manipur," Singh said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who had earlier taken up the Question Hour, urged members to take their seats. “Will a solution to problems be found through sloganeering. The solution can be found through talks and discussion. This way is not correct,” he said. As the din continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the House reassembled, the opposition parties continued their protest. Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, took up the listed business of the day amid sloganeering by opposition members. The opposition members were also carrying placards.

They sought of place the placards where the House camera was panning and the face of BJP member Satya Pal Singh, who was moving a motion, was covered for a short while. Agrawal urged members to take their seats and said the government has indicated its willingness for discussion. As the sloganeering and protests continued, the House was adjourned for the day. Opposition parties also pressed their demand in the Rajya Sabha for detailed discussion on Manipur situation and a statement from the Prime Minister in the House.

After the House assembled for the day and papers were laid on the table, opposition members sought to raise the issue and urged the chair to consider their notices on the suspension of business for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chaddha, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien were among MPs who sought to raise the matter leading to a din. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to convince the MPs that the government is ready to hold a debate on the matter and there is no confusion about it. A member also asked if a matter pending in the court could be discussed in the House.

As opposition members continued raising their demand, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2.30 pm. When the House reassembled, opposition members again raised their deman . Dhankhar adjourned the House amid the din. The monsoon session of Parliament began on Thursday and the business on the first day was almost washed out over opposition demand related discussion on Manipur violence.