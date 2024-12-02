Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Three people were killed and four others injured when a lorry ran over a group of vegetable vendors in Chevella Mandal, Rangareddy district, Telangana, on Monday evening, police said.

The incident occurred when the lorry, en route to Vikarabad district from Hyderabad, lost control, they said.

The vehicle hit the vendors who were selling vegetables by the roadside, resulting in the deaths of three people. The lorry eventually crashed into a roadside tree and came to a halt.

Investigation is underway. Four individuals, including the lorry driver, were injured and have been shifted to a hospital, police said.

Expressing his grief over the tragedy, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to ensure that the injured receive better medical care, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

