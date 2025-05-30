Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): A police case was registered against Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Yogendra Mishra after a physical fight broke out between two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers in Lucknow on Thursday.

The officials said the incident took place following an argument about an RTI (Right to Information) matter.

The complaint was filed by Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Garg, who is also an IRS officer and the husband of IPS officer Raveena Tyagi.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at the Hazratganj police station.

According to officials, the confrontation between the two officers escalated into a physical altercation, drawing attention within administrative circles.

The fight took place during a heated exchange over the handling of an RTI issue.

"An FIR has been registered under relevant sections based on the complaint by IRS officer Gaurav Garg," police said.

Officials said that the matter is now being investigated and statements from witnesses and both officers will be recorded. Further details on the matter were still awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)