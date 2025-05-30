In a dramatic escalation of IRS vs IRS conflict in Uttar Pradesh, IRS officer Yogendra Mishra has alleged that he was physically assaulted and verbally abused by fellow IRS officer Gaurav Garg at the Lucknow Income Tax office. Mishra claims the attack occurred on May 29 in front of senior officers and was captured on CCTV. “I am being targeted for exposing wrongdoing,” Mishra stated publicly, asserting that he had reported serious lapses in tax investigations during Garg’s tenure in Kanpur, which allegedly triggered a vendetta against him. According to Mishra, a fake narrative is being circulated to malign him and divert attention from his whistleblowing. “Hum koi information nahi denge. Jo karna hai jao CAT mein,” Garg allegedly said before the assault, followed by threats and vulgar abuse. While departmental sources claim Mishra attacked Garg during a probe-related meeting and cite multiple ongoing inquiries against him, Mishra has denied all allegations and demanded a fair, evidence-based inquiry. “The truth must prevail,” he said, appealing to authorities and the public. Lucknow: IRS Officer Gaurav Garg Injured After Colleague Attacks Him at Income Tax Office During Argument, SP Takes a Dig at UP Govt Over Incident (Watch Video).

IRS vs IRS in Lucknow

1/🧵⁰I am forced to speak out publicly about the extreme harassment, character assassination, and false police complaints being orchestrated against me, Yogendra Mishra, IRS. The facts must be known. @dgpup @lkopolice @myogiadityanath — yogendra mishra (@irsyogendra) May 30, 2025

Distorted Video Leaked to Malign My Reputation

3.⁰On 13.02.2025, minor dispute at a departmental cricket match was amicably resolved with apologies from all sides. Yet, months later, a distorted video of this settled incident was leaked to by Gaurav Garg through his IPS wife to blackmailer journalist to malign my reputation. — yogendra mishra (@irsyogendra) May 30, 2025

5/🧵⁰Shockingly, on 30.03.2025, I was abruptly transferred from Lucknow to Kashipur based on this concocted video. The transfer order was circulated to the media before even being officially issued to me—a clear violation of protocol. — yogendra mishra (@irsyogendra) May 30, 2025

Gaurav Garg Assaulted Me, Claims Yogendra Mishra

7/🧵⁰On 29.05.2025, in the office of CIT (Admin), in front of senior officers, Shri Gaurav Garg verbally abused and physically assaulted me. His words included:⁰“Hum koi information nahi denge. Jo karna hai jao CAT mein.” — yogendra mishra (@irsyogendra) May 30, 2025

8/🧵⁰I did not retaliate, and the entire incident is captured on CCTV and witnessed by multiple senior officers. Yet, a false counter-narrative is being spread online to portray me as the aggressor. — yogendra mishra (@irsyogendra) May 30, 2025

Urge Authorities to Conduct Fair Probe

10/🧵⁰I have formally filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow (@lkopolice), providing evidence—CCTV, witness statements, and records. I urge the authorities to conduct a fair, evidencebased inquiry before entertaining any malicious or frivolous FIR agaist me — yogendra mishra (@irsyogendra) May 30, 2025

11/🧵⁰The mental harassment is severe. I am being targeted for upholding integrity and exposing wrongdoing. I appeal to the public and authorities to see through this vendetta and ensure the truth prevails. @dgpup — yogendra mishra (@irsyogendra) May 30, 2025

Gaurav Garg Taken to Hospital

IRS officer Gaurav Garg, known for his integrity, was violently assaulted in Lucknow by @IncomeTaxIndia official Yogendra Mishra after refusing to share sensitive details from an ongoing probe. Mishra, already under serious scrutiny, left Garg with severe injuries. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/RgwWP70srV — Haidar Naqvi🇮🇳 (@haidarpur) May 29, 2025

