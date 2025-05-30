In a dramatic escalation of IRS vs IRS conflict in Uttar Pradesh, IRS officer Yogendra Mishra has alleged that he was physically assaulted and verbally abused by fellow IRS officer Gaurav Garg at the Lucknow Income Tax office. Mishra claims the attack occurred on May 29 in front of senior officers and was captured on CCTV. “I am being targeted for exposing wrongdoing,” Mishra stated publicly, asserting that he had reported serious lapses in tax investigations during Garg’s tenure in Kanpur, which allegedly triggered a vendetta against him. According to Mishra, a fake narrative is being circulated to malign him and divert attention from his whistleblowing. “Hum koi information nahi denge. Jo karna hai jao CAT mein,” Garg allegedly said before the assault, followed by threats and vulgar abuse. While departmental sources claim Mishra attacked Garg during a probe-related meeting and cite multiple ongoing inquiries against him, Mishra has denied all allegations and demanded a fair, evidence-based inquiry. “The truth must prevail,” he said, appealing to authorities and the public. Lucknow: IRS Officer Gaurav Garg Injured After Colleague Attacks Him at Income Tax Office During Argument, SP Takes a Dig at UP Govt Over Incident (Watch Video).

