Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has kicked off in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with millions of devotees gathering for the sacred Amrit Snan.

The event, promoting the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), showcased unity as participants from diverse backgrounds joined in the holy ritual, according to an official statement.

The UP government statement said, "The first day of #MahaKumbhMela2025 gave the message of unity and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family) after people from many countries, every state of India, and every caste, participated in the Amrit Snan together."

The official statement added that, on Makar Sankranti, people from every state and every caste of India took Amrit Snan in the Sangam together in the Maha Kumbh. Along with this, devotees from many countries across the world also arrived and mingled with the Indian people with the proclamation of Jai Shri Ram, Har Har Gange, and Bam Bam Bhole.

The UP government added that the historic occasion saw the banks of Sangam teeming with Indian and foreign devotees, with the sheer confluence of faith making the sand of Sangam invisible under the crowd.

Devotees from states including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, and Kerala, alongside visitors from countries such as the US, Israel, and France, participated in the ritual, overwhelmed by India's timeless culture.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a divine and grand Maha Kumbh has been organized. This time's wonderful organization of Maha Kumbh has further increased the cultural heritage and spiritual power of India at the international level.

In the first two days of the Maha Kumbh Mela, citizens from many countries around the world participated and experienced the culture of India. Foreign devotees were deeply impressed by the eternal culture of India and took a dip in the Ganga with their families.

The atmosphere was created by the proclamation of Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Gange on the banks of the Sangam and devotees kept taking a dip in the Ganga with devotion.

In the first two days, foreign visitors immersed themselves in the experience, appreciating the spiritual and cultural vibrancy of the event. Speaking to ANI, one foreigner Jeff said, "I find the energy here very calm and relaxing, and everyone seems very friendly. It feels very good to come here. It feels like a big temple. I am amazed to see the orderliness and cleanliness here."

Another foreigner, Paul, shared his joy, "We are getting the opportunity to take a bath with the sadhus. It is our good fortune that we got the opportunity to come to Maha Kumbh and got the company of the sanyasis."

Notably, around twenty million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam so far during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Tuesday, Amrit Abhijat, Uttar Pradesh principal secretary, urban development told ANI."

So far, about 2 crore people have taken a dip. By evening, more than 2.50 crore people will have taken a dip in Sangam," Abhijat told ANI. (ANI)

