Nagpur, March 3: Two persons were arrested for possession of mephedrone worth more than Rs 2 crore in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Friday. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) nabbed the accused from the Metro rail station in Sonegaon on Thursday night, an official said.

The ANC team recovered 2 kg of mephedrone worth more than Rs 2 crore from the duo along with three mobile phones and Rs 5,000 cash, he said.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, the official added.

