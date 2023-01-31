Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) In collaboration with the Department of Art, Literature and Culture, Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy will host a Mahakavi Magh Mahotsav, from February 4 to March 1.

Being held as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it will be organised in a hybrid mode.

In a statement, academy president Saroj Kochhar said on various competitions based on Yoga and Sanskrit literature along with other cultural programmes and Kavi Sammelan in various Indian languages will also be organised here.

A few seminars will also be held in Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaipur.

