Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): As the Amrit Snan began after a brief halt due to a stampede-like situation, the Akhadas took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam with their deities for the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, on his way to Snagam, said that Akhara members will vacate the ghats very quickly so that all the devotees who have come here are able to take a holy dip.

"We are going for Amrit Snan and thousands of saints and Nagas are coming with me... We will vacate the ghats very quickly so that all the devotees who have come here are able to take a holy dip," Ravindra Puri told ANI.

Flower petals showered on saints and seers taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Members of Akhara's were seen gathered in small numbers at Triveni Sangam on Wednesday to take an 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.

Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara, speaking to ANI after taking 'Amrit snan,' said that after today's stampede-like situation in Maha Kumbh, people from Niranjani Akhara are coming in small numbers to take a holy dip.

"Due to an unexpected event today, our (Akharas) shobha yatra could not be taken out. We are now coming to take a holy dip in small numbers," Digambar Naga Baba said.

The ongoing Mahakumbh Mela here has witnessed an extraordinary surge in devotees, with over 4.24 million pilgrims taking a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers as of 12 noon on Wednesday, as per the Uttar Pradesh government.

Notably, other significant days during the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

