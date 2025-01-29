New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Congress has released its manifesto for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, offering five major guarantees for the city-state's residents.

The manifesto promises Rs2,500 per month to one woman in every poor household, citing successful implementation in Karnataka.

The manifesto also pledges free health coverage up to Rs25 lakh for all Delhi residents, a policy introduced in Rajasthan.

The party further announced a one-year apprenticeship programme with a stipend of Rs8,500 per month for unemployed youth, 300 units of free electricity for qualifying households, and cooking gas at Rs500 per cylinder along with a free ration kit.

Additionally, the manifesto includes commitments to restore 15,000 Civil Defence Volunteers, reserve 33 per cent of state government jobs for women, and provide Rs5,000 per month pension to senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities.

The Congress has also promised to revive governance initiatives from Sheila Dikshit's era and strengthen social welfare schemes. The party said that these measures aim to address inflation and unemployment while providing direct financial relief to Delhi's underprivileged.

Following the release, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh addressed the media, emphasising the party's focus on public rights and pollution.

"A guarantee means that it is the right of the public. Congress has given five main guarantees for the Delhi elections," Ramesh said, underlining the party's commitment to these promises.

Ramesh spoke about the critical issue of pollution in Delhi, suggesting that the focus should be on the quality of life for residents. "I will definitely say that in Delhi, the ease of doing business is not important, but the ease of breathing is important," he stated.

He further criticised the current government for failing to address pollution adequately: "In our country, there is no competition for pollution. Neither BJP nor AAP government in Delhi have taken this issue seriously."

He went on to compare the current AAP government with Sheila Dikshit's regime: "I still remember when Sheila Dikshit was the CM, she took the help of the Japanese Government for the Yamuna Action Plan."

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes will be on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. (ANI)

