Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025, the Kinnar Akhara, led by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, became a major highlight.

In the afternoon, the Akahara members took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam -- a sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati rivers, praying for the welfare and progress of the nation while celebrating Makar Sankranti.

Members of the Kinnar Akhara made their way to the Sangam, chanting Har Har Mahadev with fervour. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar walked at the centre, sheltered under an umbrella, accompanied by other Mahamandaleshwars of the Akhara.

During this procession, the sadhus of the Kinnar Akhara showcased their traditional weapons. Brandishing swords and chanting slogans, marked the beginning of the Amrit Snan with great enthusiasm.

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of Kinnar Akhara speaking to ANI said, "Today we are at Sangam Teerth. This is the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 and we are very happy that we got to participate in the Amrit Snan. Wishing everyone a very Happy Makar Sankranti ..."

Another member of Kinnar Akhara, Ramya Narayan Giri, shared that on the occasion of the Amrit Snan, every member prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and welfare of the nation. The Akhara members emphasized that the Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering but also a platform to convey positive messages to society.

The members of Kinnar Akhara captivated everyone with an impressive display of their traditional rituals and martial arts skills. They flaunted swords and other weapons, highlighting their strength and rich traditions. filling the atmosphere with energy and devotion.

The Kinnar Akhara's event at Mahakumbh 2025 stood out as a unique and powerful highlight, emphasizing that the upliftment and welfare of all societal segments are central to Indian culture.

Meanwhile, around twenty million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam so far during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Tuesday, Amrit Abhijat, Uttar Pradesh principal secretary, urban development told ANI. "So far, about 2 crore people have taken a dip. By evening, more than 2.50 crore people will have taken a dip in Sangam," Abhijat told ANI. (ANI)

