Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): The ongoing Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj has witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees, with over 100 million people taking a holy dip at the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, since January the commencement of the mega spiritual event.

According to a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government, the number crossed this milestone by Thursday afternoon.

The data was shared on the official account of Mahakumbh on social media platform X as well. "More than Ten Crore souls have bathed in the sacred Triveni Sangam, immersed in divine grace. This historic moment at the Maha Kumbh 2025 promises an event grander and more spiritual than ever before," read the statement.

The Uttar Pradesh government estimates that more than 45 crore people will attend the Maha Kumbh this time, according to an official statement.

Several devotees from Russia and Ukraine -- two countries embroiled in deadly conflict for close to three years -- attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday and presented a message of spiritual unity. The atmosphere in Prayagraj turned sublime, as devotees in the cold winter evening gathered to perform kirtan, and sang 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee from Russia shared a message of unity and peace and stated that monks of different nationalities were present at the gathering.

"I came here from Russia, and my Guru Maa came from Ukraine. Many of my Guru sisters and brothers have come from countries like Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Europe, and the USA. We all came here for the Maha Kumbh to take a bath in the Ganga on this auspicious day. As we know, all deities and divine energies come to bathe in the Ganga waters, so we follow their example," the devotee said.

"This is a great gathering of people in the world. It's the biggest festival ever and we all come in here as Sadhu...whether it's female or male Russian-Ukrainian or Indian we all are here...we all follow Sanatana Dharma," she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, along with several ministers of his cabinet. Meanwhile, authorities have been focusing on preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, anticipating large crowds of devotees. (ANI)

