Chandigarh, January 24: In a chilling development, the body of Nisha Soni, a 22-year-old air hostess trainee from Himachal Pradesh, was found in the Bhakra canal in Punjab's Patiala district. Nisha, who had been living in Chandigarh for her training for the past three years, was reported missing after leaving her accommodation on January 20 with her friend, Yuvraj, a police officer posted in Mohali. The discovery of her partially clothed body on January 21 raised suspicions, leading to the arrest of Yuvraj, who is now facing a murder charge.

According to a report by The Mint, Nisha had returned to her family home in Jogindernagar, Himachal Pradesh, before heading back to Chandigarh on January 20. That evening, she was seen leaving her paying guest accommodation in Sector 34 with Yuvraj, a police officer stationed in Mohali. After her family lost contact with her, they filed a missing person report, and her body was discovered the next day. Gurdaspur Shocker: Man Suffering From Seizures Thrashed to Death by Pastor, 8 Others ‘To Get Him Rid of Devil’ in Punjab; Police Register FIR.

As per a News18 report, Nisha’s body was found partially clothed in the Bhakra Canal near Pathredi village in Ropar, Punjab, on January 21. The body was recovered by the Bhole Shankar Divers Club and was later identified by her family at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. Nisha’s phone had been switched off, further deepening the mystery. Authorities have confirmed that Yuvraj, who was initially cooperating with the police, has now been arrested and charged with murder. Punjab Shocker: School Teacher Touches Class 7 Girl Inappropriately in Classroom in Hoshiarpur; Booked Under POCSO Act.

The police investigation, still ongoing, suggests that Nisha may have been pushed into the canal, though the exact circumstances of her death remain unclear. Reports indicate that Yuvraj and Nisha’s relationship had been a close friendship, though questions regarding his involvement in her death continue to arise.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

